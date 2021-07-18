This $17 Skincare Mask Has 42,300+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Does anyone actually have clear pores? At this point, it just seems like more of an urban myth than anything else. There are so many products out there that promise to clear skin, but not all of them live up to the task. However, Aztec Secret's Indian Healing Clay really does give your pores a powerful, deep clean. It's $17 and has 42,300+ from happy Amazon customers. If you think that's pricey, it should be noted that this is the price for a 1 pound container, which is quite the bargain.
Sure, you've already tried a million face masks, but this one is truly unique. You mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water. Stir the mixture until it becomes a smooth paste, adding more clay or liquid as you see fit. Then apply a layer to the skin for just 5 to 10 minutes. There's no need for more time than that. You'll feel a tightening sensation as the clay dries. Then you just have to wash it out and watch the gunk coming out of your clogged pores.... sorry for the TMI, but it's a truly satisfying experience.
Many Amazon customers believe that this face mask is a game-changer and truly miraculous product. If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," keep on scrolling to find out why so many Amazon customers credit this product for turning their skin around.
Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay- 1 Pound
The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay uses Bentonite Clay to decongest your skin. All you need to do is mix with water or apple cider vinegar and you'll significantly clear up your skin.
These are just some of the 5-star reviews from elated Amazon shoppers:
"My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past 5 years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. My self esteem is the lowest it's been. This mask had been such a life saver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last 4 days."
"The mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!"
"I'm getting married in two weeks and about 3 months ago I said 'wow ok this is my skin how am I going to cover it up for the wedding?' I came across this mask online and saw reviews and thought 'there is no way this mask helps with acne marks' .(I have yet to find one that does). 3 months later the results just show you how fast and amazing this product is.. I will never use another face mask!!!!"
"Ive only gotten to use this one time but I have to say its unlike any mask I've used before. I did the apple cider vinegar mix with it and it dried fast and extremely tight. You will hardly be able to move your face. I washed it off after 20 mins and was shocked to see my clogged pores were much cleaner and less congested. I barely touched my nose and blackheads were coming out but they were dry and easily expelled from my pores. Sorry for the TMI but ive never experienced that with any product. It was so awesome and my face feels so clean and and free of oiliness. Also my skin looks brighter and smooth, not bumpy. This stuff really pulls the gunk out of your skin, I'm gonna use this once a week and pray it keeps working..."
"Works amazing! I primarily used this for detoxing my arm pits (sounds weird, right? -But you should seriously look into it) I also slathered it on my face to pull out the impurities! I am 100% satisfied with this product!"
