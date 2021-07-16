The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston May Have Just Dropped a Hint About Her Hometown Dates

Watch : "Bachelorette" Exclusive: Greg Goes to Katie's Place

Wait a minute! We thought we still had a couple more episodes to go until hometown dates kick off.

As Katie Thurston continues her search for love on The Bachelorette, a new preview may just prove she's more than ready to take the next step with one special contestant.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the July 19 episode, Katie invites front runner and all-around fan favorite Greg Grippon on an intimate date where sparks immediately begin to fly.

"Today, I chose to have Greg on this one-on-one date because I really like him," she explained in her confessional. "We had the first one on one and at this point, feels so long ago. For me, that's hard. I'm sure for him that's hard."

So, what does Katie have in store for the marketing sales rep from New Jersey? As it turns out, she's more than ready to show him "a little piece of home."