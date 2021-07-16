Shailene Woodley Reveals the Agreement She and Aaron Rodgers Made After Getting Engaged

Watch : Shailene Woodley Jumped "Headfirst" Into Aaron Rodgers Romance

After Aaron Rodgers proposed to Shailene Woodley, they came up with a game plan: Keep their engagement a secret as long as possible so they could revel in this special time in private.

Of course, the defense saw right through that one. As reports about their romance spread, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the actress knew they'd have to go public with their relationship sooner rather than later. So, Rodgers announced his engagement during his MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors in February, and Woodley confirmed the news in a Tonight Show interview a few weeks later.

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did," she explained in The Hollywood Reporter's latest cover story. "And we didn't do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let's just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"