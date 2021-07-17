Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 Activewear Deals: Zella, Alo, Adidas & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We shop at Nordstrom all year long. However, this is a very special time of year for Nordstrom shoppers. The Semi-Annual Sale is upon us, which means we can get some major savings on the brands we know and love. If you're looking for high-quality activewear at a reasonable price point, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some must-have items with some guilt-free spending.
There are so many can't-miss deals on activewear from Alo, Adidas, Zella, Bombas, and more. See what we're shopping from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
The Zella Live In High Waist Leggings are such a popular buy among Nordstrom shoppers. They're made from a high-performance fabric with stretch and moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and comfortable no matter what you're doing. The elastic waistband even has a hidden pocket so you can store some small essentials.
Bombas Socks- 3 Pairs
You probably recognize Bombas Socks as one of the Shark Tank products. Bombas socks are so special because they're made from moisture-wicking and temperature-regulating fabric. Not only that, but for every pair of socks purchased, Bombas donates another pair to someone in need. A lot of the Bombas socks are already sold out at Nordstrom, but if you jump on these deals ASAP, you won't forget it. They're also the number 2 item on the list of the most-wished-for sale items.
Zella Snow Wash Rib Bike Shorts
These Zella bike shorts are super stretchy with a back envelope pocket so you can subtly store your key or phone.
Adidas Future Icons Leggings- Plus Sizes
These stretchy leggings are made from partially recycled materials. They have the iconic Adidas logo on the side and a high waist-band to maximize comfort and performance. They're available in sizes ranging from 1X to 3X.
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
The Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings have special flatlock seams to prevent your legs from chafing. The fabric has a second-skin fit and they're made from moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric. These are available in blue, red, and grey.
Zella Mamasana Live In Maternity Ankle Leggings
The Zella Mamasana Live In Maternity Ankle Leggings have a stretchy, supportive panel expands that expands your growing bump. They're made from Zeltek moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable.
Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra
If you have a larger cup size and you've been searching for a sports bra with extra coverage, try out the Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra. It's a medium-impact bra with underwire cups and thin foam pads to minimize bounce while you're on the move. It's made from moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch fabric holds its shape and keeps you cool.
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
Work up a sweat in this breathable, lightweight tank. It has a high/low tank and it's available in a bunch of cute colors.
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
The Zella Live In Jogger Pants are incredibly versatile, slim pants that are great for working out or lounging around.
