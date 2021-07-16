Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Won't Believe You Missed This One Tree Hill Editing Error

Remember that One Tree Hill scene where Felix Taggaro (Michael Copon) challenges Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) to a race? Well, you probably never saw this in that episode before.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 16, 2021 2:42 PMTags
TVOne Tree HillViralChad Michael MurrayCelebrities
Watch: From "One Tree Hill" to "Everyone Is Doing Great"

If the One Tree Hill cast doesn't want to be anything other than what they've been trying to be lately, who the eff are those two guys impersonating Chad Michael Murray and Paul Johansson?

A TikTok user is drawing attention to a particular scene in One Tree Hill that is leavings fans shook. It started off like a typical binge-watching session. @sarah_ _wirgau was glued to the fourth episode of season two titled "You Can't Always Get What You Want" (you know the one) when the social media sleuth "noticed something was off."

For those who haven't memorized every episode: The scene shows Murray's character Lucas Scott driving along with Johansson's Dan Scott when Felix Taggaro (Michael Copon) challenges Lucas to a race. But as the eagle-eyed observer pointed out, there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment when the actors in the Scotts' car are actually replaced by stunt doubles. And now, you won't be able to unsee it.

As @sarah_ _wirgau wrote, "Lucas & Dan caught red handed."

photos
18 Shocking Secrets About One Tree Hill Revealed

The video quickly went viral, accumulating more than 2.2 million views, and followers couldn't get enough of the apparent editing error. "I literally just finished this episode," one commenter wrote, "how did I not notice?" Added another, "I can't stop watching. Or laughing."

Okay, but our real questions is: With so many beloved series getting reboots, is there any chance of a trip down memory lane nearly a decade after One Tree Hill wrapped its nine-season run? 

 

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in String Bikini

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Posts After Britney Spears’ Legal Win

Warner Bros Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

"That show hit in such a way that it has affected multiple generations now, and it's so incredibly flattering," Murray told TV Fanatic last month of the chatter. "It's such an honor to have them on that adventure and to know that so many people around the world have been on that adventure with all of us. I feel like it makes us feel like family, right, and our fan base, that it will affect them. We all went on nine seasons of slowly coming together, and I believe at some point, I'm sure there will be some new iteration of One Tree Hill."

But don't get your hopes up just yet. "Who knows?" he continued. "But I think it would have to be taken under new guidance and let out into the world. Who knows? I've always heard things over the years, but nothing ever came to fruition. But hey, you never know."

Trending Stories

1

Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut

2

Khloe Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in String Bikini

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Cryptic Posts After Britney Spears’ Legal Win

4

AJ McLean Details Britney Spears Interaction That “Broke” His Heart

5

Why Shawn Johnson Says She Feels "Sad" Looking Back on Olympics Win

Latest News

Exclusive

How Ralph Lauren Struck Gold With Team USA's Medal-Worthy Uniforms

You Won't Believe You Missed This One Tree Hill Editing Error

David Beckham's Reaction to Son Cruz's Pink Hair Will Make You LOL

Hoda Kotb Reveals the Reason Adopting Baby No. 3 Has Been Delayed

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: These Are the Top 5 Wishlist Items

Exclusive

The Challenge's Kaycee and Nany Address Their Relationship

Why Megan Fox Made a Pros & Cons List Before Dating Machine Gun Kelly