Why Megan Fox Made a Pros and Cons List Before Dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox followed her heart—and she's sure glad she did.
When the 35-year-old actress first heard about her upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, she felt called to be a part of it. And OK, maybe Machine Gun Kelly's involvement in the project played a role, too.
"It was definitely a vehicle—I'll be honest—for me to meet Colson," she laughed while speaking to Who What Wear. "I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, 'Go do this. There's something about this experience that'll be really rewarding for you.'"
And the universe was right. After the two met on set last year, they formed an instant connection that was undeniable. "When I met [Colson Baker]," Fox recalled, "I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here."
Still, the Transformers alum had her reservations. As she put it, "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, ‘This will never work for 101 reasons.'" In fact, Fox told the outlet she even made a list of pros and cons.
But in the end, she listened to her heart and the rest, as they say, is history. Fox and MGK have been spotted packing on the PDA, attending award shows together and wearing matching outfits on dates. As a source close to Fox told E! News in April, the couple has "no doubt that they are soulmates and meant to be life partners."
Fox is in the midst of her divorce from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children. The exes filed the paperwork in November after quietly splitting in late 2019. And a source close to Fox recently told E! News "they are all adjusting to this situation well."
"Things have calmed down and are going a lot smoother," the insider said. "Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on. It's allowed for a much more peaceful co-parenting relationship."
And while Fox and Green "still have things that come up," the source continued, "he is very happy with his own life and his relationship" with Sharna Burgess.
"The kids like spending time with both parents and their significant others," the insider added. "Everyone is doing a lot better."