Josh Peck Addresses Drake Bell's "Upsetting" Attempted Child Endangerment Sentencing

Josh Peck is weighing in on former Drake & Josh co-star Drake Bell having been sentenced this week after pleading guilty to child endangerment charges.
On Thursday, July 15, Josh spoke with Variety at the Los Angeles premiere event for Disney+'s Turner & Hooch series. During the exchange, the outlet asked about Drake having been sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in Cleveland court on Monday, July 12.
"It's upsetting, and it's an unfortunate situation," Josh said. "It's disappointing." The pair starred together on the Nickelodeon comedy series, which signed off in September 2007 after four seasons.
On June 23, Drake, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, pleaded guilty on Zoom to attempted child endangerment, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. On June 3, he had been taken into custody by Cleveland police and charged with both counts, to which he initially pleaded not guilty.
"Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong," Drake, 35, shared during the July 12 sentencing hearing, according to NBC News. "I'm sorry that the victim was harmed in any way—that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions."
At the time of Drake's arrest, the Cuyahoga Prosecutor's Office had stated that a then-15-year-old girl filed a report with Toronto police in October 2018 stemming from an alleged 2017 incident at a Cleveland nightclub between herself and the star.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, an investigation showed that Drake had sent "inappropriate social media messages" in the months preceding the concert, which followed a relationship that had been established several years prior between the two individuals.
During the sentencing hearing, the now-19-year-old woman read a victim impact statement in which she accused Drake of being a pedophile, grooming her and sexually abusing her. She also said Drake had caused her "indescribable" pain.
In a July 12 statement, Drake's attorney said, "Today's plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility. The victim's allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation. As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor."