Normani and Cardi B Strip Naked for Steamy Shower in "Wild Side" Music Video

The music video for Normani's first single since 2019 is leaving nothing to the imagination.

The 25-year-old Fifth Harmony alum teams up with Cardi B as both stars appear naked in the video for "Wild Side," which was released on Friday, July 16. The two of them have been close for a while, as Normani made a cameo in the video for Cardi's smash hit "WAP."

Cardi's feature arrives in the second half of the song, and she makes the most of her screen time. Sure enough, she and Normani are both shown completely naked above a gorgeous pool before they're about to get showered by water from above.

Among the other highlights include the "Dancing With a Stranger" vocalist showing off impressive dance moves from a rooftop, and later wearing a leopard-print outfit in a helicopter while a number of shirtless men do their best to join her inside the vehicle. Who could blame them?

During the chorus, Normani—who has yet to share details about an upcoming album—sings, "We can't just keep talkin' about it/We think too often about it/We can't just be cautious about it/I wanna get wild."