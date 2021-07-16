Sharna Burgess Says It's "Hard to Imagine" Life Before Brian Austin Green in Passionate Tribute

Watch : Did Megan Fox Take a Dig at Brian Austin Green's New GF?

Brian Austin Green is enjoying quite the special day as he and girlfriend Sharna Burgess celebrate his first birthday since they started dating.

Sharna took to Instagram on Thursday, July 15 to post a birthday tribute marking the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum turning 48 years old. She shared a carousel of pics that included one of Brian lounging in a hot tub, along with a few throwback pics from when he was much younger that his mom had passed along.

"Mushy Instagram posts aren't really your thing… but they are definitely mine so…," the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars performer wrote. "You are my best friend and my favorite human, it's hard to imagine before you because this somehow feels like it just always was. I truly never knew it could be like this. That my happiness could find a whole new level. That life and love and all things in between could feel so inexplicably deep and connected and transparent and …. Right."