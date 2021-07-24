Team USA's Olympic Athletes Share the Music That Will Leave You Feeling Like a Champion

Watch : Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

What do Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Kanye West all have in common? They may just be the secret to an Olympian's best race.

With the 2020 Olympics officially underway, the members of Team USA are finally having their moment to go for gold as they compete in a variety of sports including gymnastics, swimming, track and field, skateboarding and more.

Although years of training have absolutely prepared each and every qualifying athlete for Tokyo, many competitors can't help but give credit to music for helping them work harder, faster and stronger.

"I do listen to music as I train," Team USA's track and field star Isaiah Jewett told E! News at Luxury Experience & Co's Pre-ESPYS event. "I feel like it definitely gives you more freedom because you get to get into the creator's emotions and you definitely get to feel what they wrote. It gives you a vibe to get ready to train and everything like that."

So, what exactly are your favorite athletes listening to before they lace up their sneakers, put on their goggles and grab their surfboard? We're so glad you asked!