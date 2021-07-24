2020 TOKYO OLYMPICSKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Team USA's Olympic Athletes Share the Music That Will Leave You Feeling Like a Champion

From Beyoncé and Eminem to Drake and Rihanna, your favorite Olympic athletes revealed the artists that get them pumped up before a big competition. Prepare to create your own Team USA playlist.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 24, 2021 1:00 PMTags
SportsMusicExclusivesOlympicsCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games

What do Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Kanye West all have in common? They may just be the secret to an Olympian's best race.

With the 2020 Olympics officially underway, the members of Team USA are finally having their moment to go for gold as they compete in a variety of sports including gymnastics, swimming, track and field, skateboarding and more. 

Although years of training have absolutely prepared each and every qualifying athlete for Tokyo, many competitors can't help but give credit to music for helping them work harder, faster and stronger.

"I do listen to music as I train," Team USA's track and field star Isaiah Jewett told E! News at Luxury Experience & Co's Pre-ESPYS event. "I feel like it definitely gives you more freedom because you get to get into the creator's emotions and you definitely get to feel what they wrote. It gives you a vibe to get ready to train and everything like that."

So, what exactly are your favorite athletes listening to before they lace up their sneakers, put on their goggles and grab their surfboard? We're so glad you asked!

photos
Biggest Olympic Scandals

We asked athletes to share the music they can't stop training to. Keep scrolling to see their picks. And yes, you are more than welcome to create your own Olympics playlist starting now. 

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
Simone Biles

The queen of gymnastics loves the queens of music. "I would say anything by Beyoncé, Rihanna, Meg Thee Stallion," the gold medalist revealed. "There's a lot! don't have a specific song." 

Harry How/Getty Images
April Ross

"I find myself listening to the song 'Headlines' by Drake a lot before matches," the beach volleyball player revealed. "I've listened to it for a long time. I feel like I started listening to it before matches since I played professionally in Italy which was like 2012 or something. It's just such a swaggy revenge song, so I always kind of go back to that song." 

Core Hydration
Bryce Wettstein

From Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock" and MIKA's "Lollipop" to Roy Robison's "You Got It" and The Moldy Peaches' "Anybody Else But You," the skateboarder loves to listen to a variety of music. "These are songs I've listened to since I was little," she shared while partnering with his premium sponsor Core Hydration. "They all conjure such happy memories. I'll be listening to these songs in Tokyo at the Olympics to help keep me grounded."

Red Bull Content Pool
Carissa Moore

"You really can't go wrong with Rihanna's 'Desperado' or 'Needed Me,'" Team USA's surfer told E! News. "I like either of those. They have like a really nice bass and badass tone." 

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images
Shae Anderson

"I listen to Major Nine a lot. A lot of people don't really know who that is. He [Chad Thomas] actually played in the NFL and a lot of his music puts me in the workout mood," the track and field relay runner shared. "But I also listen to all different kinds of genres: classical music, country, pop, alternative rock, anything you can imagine, I listen to." 

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Isaiah Jewett

"I do not have a favorite singer, but I'm currently listening to Billie Eilish and she's pretty good. I love her music," the University of Southern California track and field star said. "Beyoncé is pretty good and Drake too." 

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Vashti Cunningham

"Kodak Black is my favorite artist and he gets me pumped, but lately I have not been listening to rap at any of the track meets," the Olympic high jumper shared. "I've just been listening to worship music." 

Instagram
Mariah Duran

"Lately I've been bumping like old Kanye West, like the Graduation albums," the professional skateboarder shared with E! News while supporting Always' #KeepHerPlaying campaign. "I like the older songs of him." 

Harry How/Getty Images
Alix Klineman

The beach volleyball player admits her music picks change a lot. There is one rapper, however, she will always love. As she explained, "The one I listen to when I warm up at the Olympics is 'Lose Yourself' by Eminem." 

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Allyson Felix

Before the track and field star beats the competition, there is one artist she can't get enough of. Anyone heard of Lizzo

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Caroline Marks

"I've been loving Billie Eilish lately," the surfer told E! News. "Anything from her album is great. I love the song 'bad guy.' She's pretty amazing. I also love Lana Del Rey." 

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Ariel Torres

"I listen to music all the time, but my taste isn't mainstream," the karate star said after partnering with got milk?. "I used to listen to throwback songs, but I love Anime movies, so lately I've been very into Anime music from the movies I watch. I can't understand what they're saying yet, but I love the beat." 

Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Crystal Dunn

"I listen to a whole bunch of everything," the soccer star told E! News when celebrating her partnership with Mastercard. "I'm not picky. Anything with a good beat, I'm there." 

Cameron Strand
Nyjah Huston

When not skateboarding around town or designing eyewear for Privé Revaux, the athlete told E! News he loves listening to "hip-hop or house music." 

Trending Stories

1

Iggy Azalea Says She’ll No Longer Share Photos of Son Onyx

2

German Gymnasts Debut Olympic Unitards Ahead of Opening Ceremony

3

Kanye West Sings About "Losing My Family" in Impassioned New Song

4

Machine Gun Kelly Slams "Trash" Movie He and Megan Fox Co-Star In

5

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Make Instagram Debut With Leah Remini

Latest News

Score up to 60% During Everlane's Summer Sale

Score Up to 75% Off During Universal Standard's Sample Sale

Exclusive

What Has Really Changed for Aly & AJ Since Their Teen Pop Star Days

How Pregnant Shawn Johnson Nabbed a Gold Medal-Worthy Marriage

Missed Out on Beyoncé's Flex Park Drop? Here Are Some Super Cute Dupes

Exclusive

Team USA's Olympians Share the Music They Can't Stop Listening to

All the Stars Who Have Dated Their Celeb Crushes