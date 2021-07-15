MAFS' Clara Berghaus Shares New Insight Into Unexpected Divorce From Ryan Oubre

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

From Married at First Sight to blasting Taylor Swift on repeat.

Days after season 12 MAFS couple Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre announced their decision to divorce, a newly single Clara took to TikTok with an update on how she's trying to move forward.

"After an interesting turn of events," the 27-year-old said while posing next to a screenshot of news coverage of their split, "it looks like I will be relating to Taylor Swift‘s rerecording of the Red album after all."

The pop star's beloved breakup record, set for a re-release in November, is sure to soothe Clara's heartache. In fact, she claimed to fans in a comment posted to TikTok that she and Ryan were in the midst of a planning a 2022 New Year's Eve vow renewal ceremony just prior to the breakup.

"If you know anyone who wants a couple hundred dollars worth of New Year's Eve party directions send them my way," Clara responded to a fan.