Phil Mickelson Swears By These Shirts On and Off the Golf Course

Never underestimate the power of good apparel on the golf course.
While Phil Mickelson may be focused on getting his best possible score at the British Open this weekend, there is one aspect of the game the professional athlete doesn't have to worry about. If you didn't already guess, it's his apparel.
Whether he's trying to score a birdie at the biggest tournaments or simply enjoying a dad's night out, Phil can count on Mizzen+Main. "I was waiting to find the perfect apparel partner that truly changed the game, and Mizzen+Main has done just that," Phil shared in a statement. "These dress shirts not only look incredible, but are so comfortable and versatile I can actually play golf in them. It's remarkable to have a dress shirt I can wear from a meeting to the course."
After partnering with the menswear brand in 2018, Phil has created his own golf polos with the company. In fact, you can shop some of the brand's best-selling items below.
Phil Mickelson Polo Coast to Coast Geo Print
"In over 25 years of playing golf professionally, I've always aimed for the best," Phil shared in a statement. "Partnering with Mizzen+Main, we have created the perfect golf polo that will help you perform at the highest level on and off the course."
Leeward Dres Shirt White Solid
All Mizzen+Main dress shirts have four-way stretch and back darts for a more tailored look. Shoppers can choose from multiple colors and trim or classic fit.
Lightweight Leeward Dress Shirt Blue Red Multi Plaid
We found one of the brand's best-selling dress shirts that can be dressed up or down. Mizzen+Main also allows shoppers to purchase items on four interest-free payments.
Phil Mickelson Polo Pacific Sunset Geo Print
Superior stretch, cooling technology and superior quick dry priorities are just some of the features that makes this polo one of Phil's favorites. And yes, you can machine wash and tumble dry.
