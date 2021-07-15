Married at First Sight's Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs Break Silence on Their Divorce

Getting Married at First Sight is easier said than done.
E! News can confirm season 12 couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs filed for divorce earlier this summer. But before rumors start of a dramatic breakup, the couple is speaking out in an exclusive statement to E! News.
"We've made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye. This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion," Erik and Virginia shared. "Contrary to popular belief, we've been together and trying to make our marriage work since Decision Day. While we have decided to get a divorce, we aren't closing the doors on a possible future together."
The couple added, "We love each other and will continue to navigate our new reality post show."
While fans have been watching the couple experience newlywed life this summer on Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, E! News has learned the pair's decision to divorce is being documented in real time and will be addressed in future episodes.
Back in January, viewers watched Erik and Virginia put their trust in three relationship experts and say "I do" moments after meeting each other at their wedding altar.
Married at First Sight cameras would then follow the duo for their first weeks of marriage. Once Decision Day hit, Erik and Virginia had to reveal if they wanted to stay married or get a divorce. The pair ultimately chose to stay husband and wife.
"The highs and ups of this have outweighed the lows beyond belief. It has been one of the greatest experiments of my life," Erik shared on Decision Day before getting down on one knee to recommit his love. "It's been crazy, but I would never change a single thing about any of it."
The pilot added, "You're one of the coolest people I've ever met in my life."
While Erik and Virginia's relationship may be going in a different direction, many couples formed on the Lifetime series are still going strong.
