Married at First Sight's Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs Break Silence on Their Divorce

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

Getting Married at First Sight is easier said than done.

E! News can confirm season 12 couple Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs filed for divorce earlier this summer. But before rumors start of a dramatic breakup, the couple is speaking out in an exclusive statement to E! News.

"We've made best efforts to keep some parts of our relationship out of the public eye. This entire process has been difficult as is without the constant chatter of public opinion," Erik and Virginia shared. "Contrary to popular belief, we've been together and trying to make our marriage work since Decision Day. While we have decided to get a divorce, we aren't closing the doors on a possible future together."

The couple added, "We love each other and will continue to navigate our new reality post show."

While fans have been watching the couple experience newlywed life this summer on Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, E! News has learned the pair's decision to divorce is being documented in real time and will be addressed in future episodes.