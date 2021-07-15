Catelynn Lowell Says She and Tyler Baltierra "Beat the Odds" in Touching Anniversary Tribute

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Catelynn Baltierra Celebrates 4 Years of Marriage

Catelynn Lowell is feeling extra grateful for the life partner she found in Tyler Baltierra.

On Thursday, July 15, the Teen Mom star took a trip down memory lane in honor of their 15th anniversary. Catelynn, who is currently pregnant with a baby girl, shared several photos depicting the evolution of their love story—from when they first met as teens and documented their adoption experience with daughter Carly, now 12, on the MTV series, to becoming parents to daughters Novalee, 6, and Vaeda, 2.

"Happy 15 years to the love of my life and my best friend," Catelynn, 29, raved on Instagram. "Wow 15 years! The things we have been through together is crazy. An unplanned pregnancy, an adoption journey, mental health struggles, multiple pregnancy losses, but also travel, loving memories, and becoming parents together… some of these things would have torn a couple APART!"

Despite such challenges, Catelynn said she and Tyler have "beat the odds," writing, "look at us now with our 3 beautiful daughters and one more on the way and the love we have for each other is something that blows my mind."