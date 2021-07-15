Scott Foley Reacts to Kerry Washington's Birthday Tribute Featuring Photo of Tony Goldwyn

Kerry Washington, Scott Foley and Tony Goldwyn have once again found themselves in a bit of a triangle. This time, in real life!
Three years after the heart-stopping Scandal series finale, Kerry delighted Gladiators everywhere with a little prank. Her recent handling of wishing her former co-star, Scott, a happy birthday was one for the books—only the picture shared to her Instagram didn't quite match who the lovely words were for.
"Happy Birthday @scottkfoley!!" the 44-year-old actress captioned a pic featuring her alongside Tony. "Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday."
For those may not know, in the full-of-twists, political ABC drama, Tony's character, President Fitz, and Scott's character, Jake found themselves constantly duking it out when it came to winning over Kerry's character, Olivia's heart.
Although there were tons of comments full of crying emojis when it came to the hilarious post, it was Scott himself who took the cake by responding with, "This is not me."
To which, Kerry simply wrote back, "well…this is awkward."
Well, let's hold on a minute—because to make up for the trolling tribute, Kerry followed it up by sharing a "real" birthday post to the Whiskey Cavalier star—well kind of.
"WHOOPS wrong TV bae," Kerry captioned a second Instagram post. "I really do miss seeing your face (even when I'm fake punching it) every day. GLADIATORS! Help me send this guy some birthday love."
For fans of the hit series, the antics between the former co-stars should come as no surprise since they've continued to show each other non-stop love after the show ended in 2018. In fact, some of the crew even confirmed they would be game for a reunion.
Yes, you read that right. We could potentially see yet another crisis being handled by the best.
"It would be very hard to say no to the opportunity to work with these people again," Kerry shared during a virtual reunion in July 2020. "I don't even want to say it was lightning in a bottle because...we still spend time together. We all really love each other."
Judging by Kerry's latest posts, the love between the crew is apparent now more than ever.