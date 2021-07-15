Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Chicago West and Dream Kardashian Raid Kylie Cosmetics in Adorable New Video

By Alyssa Ray Jul 15, 2021 6:06 PM
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

It's good to have Kylie Jenner as an aunt.

On Thursday, July 15, the makeup mogul released a new YouTube video documenting the ins and outs of her billion dollar brand. However, it was a cameo by Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4, that captured our attention.

At the start of the video, Kylie is seen conducting a business meeting with her employees. Before long, Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter and Rob Kardashian's only child join the mix, carrying large bags filled with Kylie Cosmetics products.

"No way," a delighted Kylie declares as the little ones enter the room. "What did you guys get?"

Excited by their haul, Dream and Chicago hold up their goodie bags with pride. Just when we thought the moment couldn't get anymore precious, Kylie FaceTimes in daughter Stormi Webster.

"You guys, your cousins are here," the businesswoman notes on the call.

In the heartwarming scene, the close cousins shout "Stormi!" and "Hi, Stormi!" at Kylie's phone.

photos
The West Kids' Cutest Pics

Of course, later on in the video, Stormi made her own adorable cameo. As Kylie does a photoshoot for Kylie Cosmetics 2.0, the 3-year-old is seen living her best life. Not only does Kylie's daughter have a decked out playroom, but she also has the studio at her disposal—spotted whizzing through the space on her scooter.

"I don't have any help today with my daughter," the mogul explains to the camera. "So, she's actually here on-set running around somewhere."

For the latest Kylie Cosmetics update, watch the new video above.

You can find the Kardashian cousins' other cutest moments below!

Instagram
Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Instagram
Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Instagram
Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

Instagram
Grinning Girls

Chicago, True and Dream are all smiles and hugs in a too-cute-for-words Instagram pic Khloe shared in May 2021. 

Instagram
Where's the Camera?

Seems like only Dream knew where the camera was at! Rob Kardashian's daughter is all smiles in a sweet photo beside cousins Psalm and Chicago. Kim Kardashian shared the snapshot in May 2021, with fans commenting that Chicago is a spitting image of the KUWTK star!

Instagram
Sunday Best
"Sunday Morning Sweetness," proud mom (and aunt!) Kim captioned an adorable pic of Psalm, Chicago and Dream. 
Instagram
Three Times the Cuteness

Kim shared a series of snapshots of kids Psalm and Chicago with their cousin Dream in May 2021. 

Instagram
Pool Party

Khloe shares a swimming selfie with Dream, Chicago and True. "My girls!!! Always and forever!" she wrote on IG in February 2021.

Instagram
Throwback

Kim shared this throwback pic in January 2021 to show just how tiny Chicago and Stormi used to be. 

Instagram
Matching

Chicago, Stormi, Dream and True rock matching outfits in different colors.

Instagram
Up in the Air

Stormi and True are already living their best lives!

Instagram
Side by Side

Chicago and Dream just hangin' out.

Instagram
Inseparable

The cousins make for quite the duo!

Instagram
So Much Chaos

Kim nailed the caption for this already-perfect pic, writing, "2020 as a photo."

Instagram
Uncle Kanye

Kanye West plays around with Reign and his own kiddos.

Instagram
Big Hugs

Saint and Reign truly are the best of buds.

Instagram
Rock On

It's safe to say North and Reign nailed their Halloween costumes in 2020.

Instagram
The Perfect Sunny Day

Time for some fun in the sun.

Instagram
Secret Language

Just two cousins having a conversation.

Instagram
Basket Buds

Sometimes you just need a trip around the grocery store with your best pal.

Instagram
Princess Pride

Dresses for days!

Instagram
Costume Kids

You're never too old to play dress up.

Instagram
Sister Date

Like sister, like daughter! Khloe and Kylie Jenner are leading by example.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Ocean Vibes

Together they can weather any storm.

Instagram
Follow the Leader

Psalm's learning the ropes from his big cousin True!

Instagram
Pool Party

Taking a dip with Auntie Khloe!

Instagram
Jet Swag

Stormi Webster and True are two peas in a pod.

Instagram
Made to Match

Twins for the win!

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian Cousins' Cutest Moments

For more of Kylie and her family, binge past episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

