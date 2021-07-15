Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jared Haibon

Watch : Jared Haibon Cries Over His Wedding Day With Ashley Iaconetti

From Bachelor in Paradise to baby on board!

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who tied the knot in August 2019, are ready for their next chapter together: Parenthood. On Thursday, July 15, the Bachelor Nation stars announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together during an Amazon Live event.

"I'm pregnant!" Ashley said before sharing a kiss with Jared. The couple also noted they haven't kissed in a while, given Ashley's morning sickness.

The couple's baby news comes less than two months after Ashley revealed that she and Jared were hoping to start a family and had been trying to conceive for the past six months.

"A couple months ago, I was saying I would start feeling worried if I wasn't pregnant by June," Ashley shared on Instagram in May. "This month was annoying, because I ovulated five days earlier than expected and we pretty much missed my fertile window. I haven't had an irregular month in YEARS."