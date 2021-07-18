Julia RobertsBritney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Jada Pinkett Smith, Ariel Winter and the Bella twins debuted new hairstyles, while Katie Lee Biegel and Sandra Lee opened up about their weight loss journeys.

By Tierney Bricker Jul 18, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith's Debuts Fresh Shaved Head

Things are ch-ch-changing in Hollywood.

Several stars were shaking up their looks this week, with Jada Pinkett Smith debuting a shaved head inspired by her daughter Willow, Nikki and Brie Bella showing off matching haircuts and Ariel Winter saying goodbye to her blonde locks for a fiery red hue. 

But celebrities weren't just sharing their hair changes, with chef Katie Lee Biegel opening up about her postpartum weight loss journey, Sandra Lee offering an update on her health goals and The Real Housewives of Potomac fan-favorite Gizelle Bryant dishing how she shed 12 pounds. Plus, reality star Ariana Biermann spoke out about concerns surrounding her recent 50-pound weight loss and addressed plastic surgery claims.

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram/Willow Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith

Like daughter, like mother?

According to Jada Pinkett Smith's new look, that is most certainly the case here.

Instead of whipping her hair like Willow Smith once did, the 49-year-old star is taking a page out of her daughter's hand book by shaving her head. The Nutty Professor actress debuted the transformation on Instagram, explaining that she needed "this shed."

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," Jada captioned the July 12 post. "BUT… my 50's are 'bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

Instagram/Nikki Bella
Nikki and Brie Bella

New 'do, new chapter. 

The Total Bellas stars shared their ultimate twinning haircuts on July 13. "Twinning Chic Cuts," Nikki captioned an Instagram snap showing off she and Brie's dark layered cuts. "Mama needed the new chapter hairdo. Thank you @mandeepstylist you are amazing!" 

Brie posted the same series of pics, writing, "Within 28 hours I accomplished a fabulous #SisterSunday @regiisovalounge. Twin haircuts. And a couple stops at some of my favorite places!! @bouchon_bistro @northblockyountville @hestanhome Now back to the mountains!!!!"

Instagram/Katie Lee Biegel
Katie Lee Biegel

The celebrity chef is serving up some realness about her postpartum weight loss journey after welcoming her daughter Iris last September.

"I've been thinking a lot about what it means to 'get my body back' after having a baby," Biegel shared on Instagram on July 13. "I recently hit my pre-baby weight, but it really isn't about the number on the scale. We spend 9 months growing, expanding, and having so many changes…then there's childbirth…which for me, was the easier part. What I was not at all prepared for was the postpartum recovery."

After not exercising and eating her "usual healthy foods" for several months after giving birth, Biegel wrote she "started to get back" to herself by power-walking every day with her daughter in a stroller, doing pilates, enjoying her "big salads" and tracking her intake with the WW (formerly called Weight Watchers) app.

"I feel like I am back to feeling strong and healthy," the 39-year-old said. "It takes time mommas…it's been 10 months for me. I'm still not 100% where I was (my pants are 2 sizes bigger and they very well might stay that way, which is fine) and I want to continue to work on my overall wellness, but I'm headed in the right direction."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

Bye-bye blonde!

The Modern Family alum bid farewell to her platinum tresses and said hello to some fiery red locks. The 23-year-old actress debuted her new 'do while leaving a salon in West Hollywood, Calif. on July 13. 

Winter has rocked red hair before, choosing to dye her strands a strawberry shade shortly after wrapping her decade-long run as the brunette Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom. She also went with a similar style in 2019, channeling the Little Mermaid and captioning a photo of her look with the words, "Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld."

In fact, Winter has played with a few different hair hues over the years, including black, brunette and pink.

"I've changed my hair so many times. I've really gone through some styles," she once told Allure. "I think it's important to experiment with your hair and your makeup and your look, because you never know what you like and don't like until you try it. I've always been down to try new hair colors, makeup styles, clothing styles. I'm pretty open to trying literally anything in the beauty sector."

Instagram
Gizelle Bryant

Shedding what she doesn't need. 

After splitting again with ex-husband Jamal BryantThe Real Housewives of Potomac star is showing off her new fit body just in time for her single, hot girl summer.

So what's the key to the Bravolebrity's impressive weight loss

"I joined Nutrisystem and I'm an ambassador for them and that really, really helped me," Bryant exclusively told E! News about losing the "COVID ten or fifteen" she gained during quarantine. "With Nutrisystem, it gets delivered to your door so I didn't need to worry about going out and buying all this junk, all this stupid stuff that I was eating...The pounds just literally fell off." 

The mother of three has always worked out five days a week, but her shift to a new diet and "eating right" is what propelled her into the best shape of her life. "I don't really have a set number of pounds I want to lose," she revealed. "I just want to look in the mirror and feel like a hot, sexy mama, that's it."

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Dior
Florence Pugh

Dip-dyed hair, don't care!

The Black Widow star has been having fun changing the color on the ends of her locks to match her outfits for recent events, including the Marvel film's premiere on June 29 and the Dior Couture show on July 5. 

Pugh opted for pink tips to match the hue of her eyeshadow at the action movie's debut, while her hairstylist Peter Lux switched things up for the fashion event, amping up the violet highlights. 

Instagram/Ariana Biermann
Ariana Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter is keeping it real.

The 19-year-old reality star opened up about getting lip fillers on social media while denying undergoing any plastic surgery. 

Biermann wrote "SURE DID :)" when a fan asked "did you get your lips done" during an Instagram Q&A over the holiday weekend.

"AND I FUXKING LOVE THEM," she continued. "BEST THING I EVER DID."

A follower then asked if she had undergone a tummy tuck or liposuction, with the teen answering, "NOPE JUST WORKED MY ASS OFF." Biermann then revealed she's lost almost 50 pounds, currently weighing 118 pounds.

She later addressed concerns over her weight loss, taking to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight, writing she was tired of people "acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight." Biermann admitted she's slimmed down, but said it's "ridiculous and awful" for people to assume her weight loss is because of an illness.

"Please stop," she wrote. "I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to were [sic] I am today. I am not sick."

"I wish I could give y'all some insane secret to get skinny overnight but I cant," Biermann continued. "That's not what I did. I ran 3-5 miles a day with a waist trainer on in 90 degree weather."

Instagram/Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee

Look at her, she's a proud Sandra Lee. 

Ahead of her birthday, the celebrity chef revealed she's only five pounds away from her goal weight after beginning her health journey in January. 

"Wanted to meet my goal weight before I turned 55 which is tomorrow but I'm pretty happy with where I am-I feel great!!!" she captioned a July 3, selfie showing off her "birthday dress."

"Healthy thoughtful weight loss goals are not easy but worth it," she continued. "Sending you all love today and every single day."

