Things are ch-ch-changing in Hollywood.
Several stars were shaking up their looks this week, with Jada Pinkett Smith debuting a shaved head inspired by her daughter Willow, Nikki and Brie Bella showing off matching haircuts and Ariel Winter saying goodbye to her blonde locks for a fiery red hue.
But celebrities weren't just sharing their hair changes, with chef Katie Lee Biegel opening up about her postpartum weight loss journey, Sandra Lee offering an update on her health goals and The Real Housewives of Potomac fan-favorite Gizelle Bryant dishing how she shed 12 pounds. Plus, reality star Ariana Biermann spoke out about concerns surrounding her recent 50-pound weight loss and addressed plastic surgery claims.
Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...