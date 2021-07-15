Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira Step Out Together After Divorce Filing

Watch : Jwoww - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

The cabs weren't there, but Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira definitely were.

Following recent headlines that the Jersey Shore star filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage, a new sighting of the pair is evidence these two aren't over quite yet. On Wednesday, July 14, they were spotted finishing a meal together at Ganga Asian Bistro in Matawan, New Jersey. "He was paying the bill," a source told E! News. "Her ring was on."

Earlier this month, the news broke that Angelina filed for divorce back in January, but it's not known if she ever served her husband with the papers. Meanwhile, viewers have watched Angelina open up to her castmates about their marital troubles during the most recent fourth season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"We got into a fight and he moved in with his mother and it's been a few weeks now," she said during the June 10th episode, seemingly filmed around the holiday season. "Chris leaving and taking down his stocking, ripping up his 'Merry Christmas to my wife' card. He wanted me to see that card ripped up. Chris wanted me to see that stocking gone. Chris wanted me to see all of his clothes gone. I mean, for him to do that to me over a fight just is not fair." Meanwhile, in an earlier episode, Chris told the cast he hadn't moved out, but simply "slept at my mother's house a couple of times."