Does RHONY's Sonja Morgan Need an Intervention? See Leah McSweeney & Ramona Singer's Reactions

The last straw.

While Sonja Morgan famously is the Housewife that "stirs the drink" on The Real Housewives of New York City, her co-stars are trying to have her put down cocktails for good. In an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's episode, airing July 20, Sonja's BFF Ramona Singer discusses how to curb Sonja's drinking habit with cast member Leah McSweeney.

"I wonder if we should get Sonja on that medicine," Ramona starts. "It makes you sick. You vomit if you drink."

Yet Sonja doesn't think she has a problem, according to Leah. "She's like, 'No, I don't drink in the morning,'" Leah recalls. "She was making all these excuses. How do you make someone see? They're not ready until they're ready, unless we have an actual intervention with her, I don't know."

Leah, who has also struggled with sobriety, wonders if the group is "being irresponsible if we don't talk to her about this," especially after Sonja "f––king broke s––t" during their vacation to Salem, MA.