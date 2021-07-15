Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Messages on Social Media After Britney Spears’ Legal Win

The Spears sisters weren't the only ones taking to social media following the hearing. Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, also shared an inspirational quote to Instagram on July 14 that read, "The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it."



Following the hearing, Britney's new attorney, Mathew, told reporters outside the courthouse, according to footage shared on social media from KNX 1070 Newsradio, that he will take a "top-to-bottom look at what's happened here over the past decade." The lawyer also made it clear that it was his team's top priority for the star's father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from his role in the conservatorship.