Stephen Colbert Apologizes to Mindy Kaling After Walking In on Her When She Didn't "Have Any Clothes On"

Stephen Colbert is apologizing after being a little too eager to say hello to Mindy Kaling.

Mindy visited The Late Show on Wednesday, July 14 to promote the second season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever. Toward the end of their conversation, Stephen abruptly changed the topic to address a moment from earlier in the day that he wished he could take back.

"Now I'd also like to apologize for earlier," he somewhat mysteriously told his guest. This led the 42-year-old alum of The Mindy Project to reply, "OK, I didn't know if you were going to bring it up, and I felt bad bringing this up."

She went on to explain to the confused audience, "I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in a pair of pants and my bra." Stephen then continued with, "And I don't usually do this—I usually wait till the guests are in the wings—but I thought I would just go, 'Hey, have a great show!' So I popped the door open. I knocked, but I did that knock-and-pop."