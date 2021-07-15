Britney Spears Says She's Feeling "Blessed" After Hiring New Attorney to Fight Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears Legally Approved to Hire Own Lawyer

Britney Spears has a spring in her step in light of her latest court hearing.

On Wednesday, July 14, the 39-year-old pop star posted on Instagram that she feels "blessed" following a judge's decision earlier that day to approve the vocalist's request to select and hire a new lawyer amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. Her post included footage of a horseback rider and a woman doing cartwheels in the grass.

"Coming along, folks ... coming along [middle finger emoji] !!!!! New with real representation today," she wrote in the caption. "I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!"

She added, "Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today [gymnast, shrug and racehorse emojis] !!!!" The "Lucky" singer concluded her message with the hashtag "FreeBritney," which has become a rallying cry for fans.