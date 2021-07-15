Chrissy Teigen Addresses Mental Health Struggles After Being “Cancelled” Over Bullying Claims

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Pens Letter Amid Cyberbullying Scandal: "I Was a Troll"

Chrissy Teigen said she has "learned a whollllle lot" about cancel culture in the past two months.

The cookbook author took to Instagram on July 14 to express that she's at a loss for words as she tries to move past recent bully allegations against her.

"Iiiii don't really know what to say here...just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s--t in real life," Chrissy, 35, wrote alongside a pic of herself on the couch. "Going outside sucks and doesn't feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race."

In May, she apologized to Courtney Stodden over an offensive tweet from 2011, saying she was "ashamed and completely embarrassed" about her past behavior. After a month away from social media, she returned in June with a lengthy Medium article to reflect on her actions. "Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven't felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I've said in the past," she wrote in part.