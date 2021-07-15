Hailey Bieber Blasts "Beyond False" Rumors Surrounding Las Vegas Incident Involving Justin

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas... But not if you're one of entertainment's hottest couples.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 14, Hailey Bieber shut down rumors about an alleged incident that went down in Sin City between her and Justin Bieber.
"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," the 24-year-old star began her caption, alongside a blurry photo that captured her and the pop star sharing a passionate kiss. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."
She then sounded off, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls--t peeps [peace sign emoji]."
Although Hailey didn't disclose any further details about the speculation involving her husband, it seems to be in response to a since-deleted TikTok video that recently surfaced. According to Buzzfeed News, the footage, which E! News hasn't independently verified, showed Justin throwing his hands up in the air and animatedly speaking to the model.
The outlet reported that the couple was walking through a hotel with their entourage following Justin's performance at the new nightclub Delilah at the Wynn Las Vegas.
Some fans online pointed out that the "Peaches" singer and supermodel appeared in good spirits as they were holding hands when the video was captured.
A person who claimed to be present during the alleged ordeal came to Justin's defense.
"He was not yelling and we were there to witness what went down," one user shared on Twitter. "He was all adrenaline. It doesn't matter how the f--k it 'appears' to you. Dont spread false information on someone especially when you acknowledge that's just what it appears to you. That's defamation of character."
As E! News previously reported, the couple enjoyed a fun-filled trip in Sin City to celebrate their friend Kendall Jenner's new liquor brand, 818 Tequila.
The pair and several of their pals stepped out for a night out on the town and headed to the Delilah nightclub.
According to a source connected to the club, the Canadian star went on stage and surprised fans with performances of his hit songs.
"He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd," the insider told E! News. "He was smiling and in a great mood."
The 27-year-old musician wasn't the only one having a good time.
As the source described of the couple's female friends, they "definitely looked like they were having a fun girls' night out together and were all drinking and dancing together with the other girls at the table, while Bieber was on stage performing."
At this time, Justin has yet to publicly comment on the speculation surrounding the TikTok video.