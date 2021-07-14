Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photos of Kids River and Remington During "Magical" Disney World Visit

Watch : Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this—that is, returning to Disney World.

Kelly Clarkson shared the most adorable pic of her and kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. today, July 14.

The daytime talk show host captioned her pic, "'These aren't the droids you're looking for,'" jokingly referencing Star Wars.

She continued, "We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y'all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it's at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney."

Kelly co-parents River and Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who she filed for divorce from in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The American Idol alum has spoken candidly about her heartbreak, even going as far to admit that she "can't imagine remarrying."

"Yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst," Kelly admitted to Entertainment Tonight in an October interview. "I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad."