Gail Simmons Shares What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's Thursday, which means it's time for another episode of Top Chef Amateurs!
Ahead of tonight's all-new episode where two amateur chefs go head-to-head to compete for a $5,000 furnished by season-long prizing sponsor Wells Fargo, host Gail Simmons is giving us a taste of her own kitchen. From copper blenders and expert knives to her favorite dark chocolate and go-to spices, the TV personality's must-haves will inspire you to get busy in the kitchen whether you're an amateur or pro.
"My kitchen counter is command central in my home. It's open to the entire 1st floor so I can cook or work and still be involved in whatever is going on in my house," Gail explained to E!. "I love that my kids can be playing in the den or my guests can be having a drink in the living or dining room and I'm able to see and be with them. It's where I spend countless hours with my family, and my kids each have special stools to stand and help alongside me. I love how comfortable we all are in the space as well as how the light changes from bright and sunny in the morning to cozy and warm at dinnertime to perfectly accompany my moods."
Scroll below to check out what's in Gail's kitchen, and don't forget to watch Top Chef Amateurs tonight at 8 p.m. on Bravo!
Ahimsa Home Bowls & Plates
"These are durable, pretty and environmentally-safe stainless steel kid's bowls and plates that my children and I love and use every day."
Goldie Home Linen Napkins in Grey and Rose Stargazer
"I'm obsessed with tabletop linen of all kinds and love these handmade, unique prints for entertaining indoors and out."
KitchenAid KHBV53PT Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
"We also are a smoothie-obsessed family and for a quick and easy fix in the morning before school/camp or for pureeing big batches of hot soup right in the pot this is the best."
The Kinship Collection Utensil Crock
"DC chef Eric Ziebold and his wife Celia Laurent designed this beautiful ceramics collection over the last year that reflects the simple pleasure of their cooking philosophy and streamlined kitchen sense. I adore the utensil crock on my counter to keep all my tools organized and in reach."
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender, Copper
"For soups, sauces and dips of all kinds, this is the power tool that does the hardest work in my kitchen."
Fruition Chocolate Spring Salted Dark Milk
"I'm usually an exclusively dark chocolate eater (and enthusiastic addict), but this bar is totally delicious and I just can't get enough, perfect for milk and dark chocolate lovers alike."
Zwilling-Kramer Meiji 6-Inch Chef Knife
"Designed by Bob Kramer, a master bladesmith, this is the only knife I really need in my kitchen."
Burlap & Barrel Spices
"Great quality, equitably sourced spices and spice blends of all kinds. I keep my pantry loaded up with everything from their peppercorns to chilies, cardamom, sumac and dried black lime."
Follain Refillable Everything Soap in Lemongrass
"Eco-friendly, intoxicatingly-scented hand soap that can be used for and on anything as it's so gentle and versatile."
CB2 Marta Barware, Water and Wine Glasses
"Thin, elegant and easy drinking glasses in different shapes and sizes that won't break the bank."
