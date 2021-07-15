Erika Jayne Slams Claim Her Divorce Is a "Sham" Amid "Painful" Ongoing Tom Girardi Lawsuit

She says she has nothing to hide.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne slammed rumors surrounding her ongoing legal issues and timing of her divorce in a shocking confessional during tonight's July 14 episode on Bravo. Erika opened up to co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna about how she has been coping since her split from estranged husband Tom Girardi amid the ongoing lawsuits her ex is facing. The "Pretty Mess" performer filed for divorce on Nov. 3, 2020.
"This sucks so bad," Erika revealed. "The things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing them and they are everywhere and it's terrible and I'm here by myself. What's being said, it's just insane, that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts."
Erika clarified that critics have accused her of leaving Tom "so I could help hide assets," Erika added. "The answer is no."
Tom is still facing a civil suit over allegations of embezzling money from a Boeing 737 airplane crash settlement for families who suffered tragic losses during the October 2018 accident. Erika was named in the complaint in the lawsuit, alleging that Erika's official divorce was "simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK," according to the legal documents.
In a confessional, Erika called the whole experience "painful" after splitting from her husband of 21 years. "It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some a––hole to say it's a sham and for everybody to believe it," Erika explained.
A producer asked how Erika first found out about the Boeing 737 lawsuit.
"I can't answer that," Erika shut it down. "I don't know why I would be named in a lawsuit I have nothing to do with."
To Lisa and Kyle, Erika noted that she has endured many labels in recent months. "When I filed this divorce, I was a gold digger," she reflected. "This week you're a conspirator. I mean, what the f––k?! And neither one of them are true...It's a lot. It's depressing."
Through tears, Erika denied any wrongdoing. "I didn't do this," she pleaded. "I didn't do this."
Later in the episode, Erika shared fears of how Tom's legal troubles may harm her reputation long-term. "People think that Erika Jayne brought down Tom Girardi, Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi," she said. "I don't want his actions to absolutely kill what I have created. I fear starting over. The only thing I have is my name and the hope that this is not where this ends for me."
Tom has not publicly commented on the ongoing legal proceedings.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo and binge past episodes any time on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)