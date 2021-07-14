Katy Perry's Latest Show of Support for Miranda Kerr Proves How Close They Really Are

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Tease Orlando Bloom Over Poncho Pics

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr's latest hangout is as sweet as "daisies."

The gal pals, who have formed a special bond since Katy became engaged to Miranda's ex Orlando Bloom, enjoyed a relaxing day together on Wednesday, July 14. In fact, the "Smile" singer celebrated the launch of the supermodel's new beauty product from her Kora Organics brand.

Katy took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes clips of the intimate event, which included floral yoga mats, pint-sized plants and other goodies for guests. Of course, the Grammy winner got her hands on the brand's Minty Mineral Hydration Mist.

The 36-year-old pop star even snapped a short video with Miranda, as the two of them showed off the new item. "Wednesday wellness," Katy told the camera, spraying the mist all over her face. "Mhmm."

Along with sampling the revitalizing product at the event, Katy got to participate in a workout session. She later revealed, "First time I did yoga since being preggers... let's just say I enjoyed shavasana okkkk."