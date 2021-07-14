What Sex/Life's Sarah Shahi Has to Say About Season One's Jaw-Dropping Ending

Watch : "Sex Life": Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Turn Up the Heat

There's a reason Sex/Life has become summer's most talked about show.

No, we aren't talking about that headline-making shower scene, rather, the season one finale stunned viewers as it ended with housewife Billie (Sarah Shahi) betraying husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) by beginning an affair with bad-boy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos).

In fact, even the show's leading lady was blown away by the unexpected conclusion. "I have to say Stacy Rukeyser and her writers are such an incredible group," Sarah exclusively told E! News. "My jaw was to the ground pretty much at the end of every episode. But, I definitely didn't expect for it to go there because, you know, you keep hearing Billie over and over again, and she says, 'I love my husband.'"

While some may feel that Billie's decision is a selfish one, Sarah revealed that she sees it differently. "She's not ignoring her children, she's not ignoring the needs of her husband," she defended. "There is just a part of her that's missing, and she's really struggling trying to feel it again."