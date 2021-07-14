Gossip Girl's Serena van der Woodsen Just Turned 30

Hey, Upper East Siders! It looks like S just turned the big 3-0.
That's right! In the season six premiere of Gossip Girl, titled "Gone Maybe Gone," fans got a peek at Serena van der Woodsen's passport. As the fake documentation showed, the character, played by Blake Lively, was born on July 14, 1991, which would make today her 30th birthday.
It also listed New York as Serena's place of birth (obviously), and noted her passport expired last November. Here's hoping she remembered to get that renewed in time.
It's hard to believe it's been almost 14 years since fans first met Serena. The CW series premiered in 2007 and ran until 2012. Over the course of the show's five-year run, viewers got to know all about Serena, from her fierce fashion and scandalous storylines to her friendship with Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and on-again, off-again romance with Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley).
So where does Lively think Serena is now? That's one secret I'll never tell…but the 33-year-old actress might.
"She's probably on vacation," she told E! News in 2016. "She's probably living in Europe, doing something fabulous. She hasn't been in touch."
While Serena's whereabout may be a mystery, Gossip Girl is back on the Upper East Side. And no, we're talking about Lonely Boy (still not over it).
HBO Max has released a new series inspired by the original show and the best-selling books. According to the streaming platform, the program follows "a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger's website went dark." As HBO Max put it, "Gossip Girl explores just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."
The show is available to stream now. Until next time, XOXO