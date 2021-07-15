Britney SpearsKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Stacey Silva Gives Relationship Update After Cheating Scandal in Darcey & Stacey Season 2 Preview

Stacey Silva reveals how newlywed life with Florian Sukaj is really going, plus hints at twin sister Darcey Silva's emotional engagement to Georgi Rusev during the Darcey & Stacey premiere.

A quarantine wedding, plenty of cheating scandals and rebuilding a fashion empire—Stacey Silva's 2020 sure had its ups and downs. 

Now, the star of TLC's Darcey & Stacey addresses the rumors surrounding her newlywed status and twin sister Darcey Silva's engagement in an exclusive sneak peek at the season two premiere, airing Monday, July 19. 

"Florian and I have been happily married for a few months now and ready to start our new future," Stacey states during the sneak peek at the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off. "Which, for us, that's a photoshoot." 

Stacey's Albanian husband poses in a black hooded jacket as Stacey coos for him to flaunt his "snatched jaw" and "sexy eyes" to boost his "fierce" modeling portfolio. "He's known for his abs," she says with a smile.

The couple are moving into new apartment and hope to celebrate tying the knot again, but this time, on a grander scale. "It wasn't our dream wedding but we will get our dream wedding one day," Stacey continues. "We talk about it all the time."

Florian adds that he's looking forward to their "Cinderella moment," and is loving married life. "It's good to be married, like, you have somebody for full life in heart and happy to be happy," the model tells the camera. "It's hard to explain." 

Well, Stacey is more than happy to explain it for him! "You have your love, your best friend, your teammate for life," the House of Eleven founder jumps in. "He's not only been my rock but Darcey's rock, like a brother. She's been through so much hurt in her relationship with [fiancé] Georgi. Hopefully she continues to stay strong and figures out what she wants to do."

TLC

As for Florian's alleged infidelity?

"Nobody's relationship is perfect and we know that," Stacey sums up. "When that woman tried to make a scandal, tried to sabotage our relationship, it was hurtful, but we worked through that. We're in a better place." 

Watch the revealing clip above.

Darcey & Stacey premieres Monday, July 19 at 8 p.m. on TLC. Fans can also catch the Silva twins on after-show Darcey & Stacey: Pillow Talk starting Friday, July 23 at 10:30 p.m. on TLC. 

