Glass Skin Flash Sale: Score Deals on Murad, Elemis, Peach & Lily and More!

So many of us want that "glass skin" look, which means having a smooth, clear complexion that's so incredibly hydrated. This is more than just a beauty trend. It's really about getting your skin to its ultimate health. Your skin can't look super healthy unless it is. That sounds like it's too good to be true, but it's really not. You just need to have the right products. And, thankfully, you don't need to break the bank in your quest for this goal.
Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial
Instead of shelling out money for a microdermabrasion facial, just use the Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial. It's clinically proven to smooth texture just as effectively in a single use. The formula has gold-stabilized Vitamin C to gently, yet effectively slough off dead skin cells to deliver an instantly smooth texture. Use this 1-3 times a week to get bright, smooth skin.
You can get a 30% discount sitewide at Murad from July 15 to July 19 at 11:59 PM PST. Just use the promo code DAILYPOP30 at checkout. The offer excludes kits, sets, and regimens.
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Peel & Reset
If you want to instantly improve the radiance, texture, clarity, and hydration of your skin, you need to check out the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Peel & Reset. The product also helps with discoloration, visible pores, and age spots. This peel gently sheds the skin's surface layers and accelerates natural cell renewal in 14 days.
The coolest part of this is that it's two different products in one. One end of the container has Phase 1, which is the peel that resurfaces skin and improves luminosity. Take off the cap on the other side to use Phase 2, which is the Reset. This step provides deep hydration. This combination will result in clear, smooth, glass-like skin.
You can save 25% on the Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Peel & Reset when you use the promo code DAILYPOP25 at checkout. You can get this discount from July 15 to July 17.
e.l.f. Jelly Pop Water Gel Moisturizer
You can save 25% on e.l.f. products sitewide when you spend $30+ from July 15 to July 30 (new products are excluded). Use the code DAILYPOP25 at checkout. While we're talking glass skin products, we love the e.l.f. Jelly Pop Water Gel Moisturizer. The unique gel-to-liquid formula delivers an instant boost of hydration that quickly absorbs into the skin. If you want that au naturale glow, this is the moisturizer for you.
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist
Spray the Peach & Lily Glass Skin Veil Mist on your face to hydrate the skin and create a long-lasting, radiant glow. You can use this over makeup or on your bare skin to get that luminous, translucent-looking skin. Pro tip: keep this in your bag so you can refresh your skin when you're on the go. This product is suitable for sensitive skin too, so there's no need to fret.
You can get the game-changing Glass Skin Veil Mist at a 25% discount when you use the code DAILYPOP25 at checkout. This promotion is running from July 15 through July 22.
