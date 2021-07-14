Inside Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' "Work in Progress" Co-Parenting Relationship

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Hit "Rock Bottom" After Split From Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are doing their best when it comes to navigating the complicated dynamics of co-parenting.



Months after news broke that the former couple had ended their seven-year engagement, a source close to the Booksmart director tells E! News that when it comes to co-parenting their two kids—Otis, 7 and Daisy, 4—she and Jason are still trying to "figure things out."



"Their relationship as co-parents is a work in progress," the insider revealed. "They are figuring it out as they go." Describing Olivia's children and family unit as "very important to her," the source said she's committed to resolving any past or future issues with Jason.



"She wants to make co-parenting work and will do what it takes," the source shared. "She tries just keep the peace. She knows she is a great mom and will always do what's best for her kids."

Despite forging a budding romance with her Don't Worry Darling muse Harry Styles, the insider explained that the 37-year-old actress recognizes her ex will always have a permanent place in her life.