10 Things Dave Star GaTa Can't Live Without

GaTa is making moves on and off the screen!

Known for being rapper Lil Dicky's hype man in the popular FX series Dave as well as in real life, the breakout star recently released a single called "Check Up," which is already inspiring TikTok dances and rising on music charts. In between creating new music and inspiring his fans, GaTa told us everything he keeps on hand while balancing his busy schedule.

From essentials for Morty, his French Bulldog, to designer sunglasses and Apple products, we can all take a cue from the rapper's must-haves. To check out the rest of the things GaTa can't live without, scroll below! And don't forget to watch a brand new episode of Dave tonight on FX and Hulu.