Why Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Isn't Intimidated by the Show's 20 Emmy Nominations

Watch : Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms

Either Brendan Hunt is being a goldfish or he really is handling his Emmy nominations this calmly.

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso brought in a whopping 20 nominations, including three nods for Hunt, who plays the titular character's taciturn right hand Coach Beard. And, while he did call his nominations for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series surprising, he seemed relatively unfazed by the award show news.

In fact, Hunt, who co-created the laugh-out-loud comedy, revealed he learned of the nomination while tending to his five-month-old son. "It was me in the living room with my Cheerios and a coffee," he exclusively told E! News. "Because he gets up, he goes down, now he's up again, his mom has put him in his Diamond Dogs onesie, which is delightful. So yeah, just sitting there watching."