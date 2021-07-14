How Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake "Divide and Conquer" With Their 2 Kids

Watch : Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

When it comes to parenting, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake always aim to be, well, in sync.

During an interview with People, she gave rare insight into how the family—including son Silas, 6—adapted to Phineas' 2020 birth. "It was very much: Be flexible, go with the flow," Jessica said, noting when it comes to her and Justin's parenting tactics, "you have to divide and conquer, otherwise I think one person probably gets too burned out. And we just have to be there for each other."

And just like many parents at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the multi-hyphenate picked up a new title: educator. Albeit, in her opinion, not the best one. "It was really helpful for my kids to have some small, safe social circle, and I didn't go crazy," the Cruel Summer executive producer continued. "I am not a teacher. That is what I learned."

Today, she's cherishing going back to her normal routine, including nights out with friends who are also in awe of their survival skills. "Human beings are resilient creatures," she raved. "We come back stronger when things are tough."