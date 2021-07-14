The Real Story Behind Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Meeting With President Biden

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Olivia Rodrigo found herself driving up a different street: Pennsylvania Avenue.



The "déjà vu" singer stopped by the White House on Wednesday, July 14 to meet with President Joe Biden and his chief COVID-19 medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The arranged meeting is an effort by the administration to encourage younger people to get vaccinations.



The official Instagram account belonging to POTUS shared a throwback photo of the president in his younger years on July 13, with the caption, "I know this young person would've gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well. Who's willing to help?"



The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star confirmed she would soon be in attendance by commenting, "i'm in! see you tomorrow at the white house!"



Not only is the 18-year-old there to discuss helping with those efforts, but according to a White House official, she is also there to record videos "about the importance of young people getting vaccinated." In addition, the official also told CNN that she will answer "important questions young people have about getting the vaccine."