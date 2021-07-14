Ariel Winter Says Goodbye to Blonde as She Debuts Red-Hot Hair for Summer

Watch : Ariel Winter's Exclusive Diet, Hair & Blowout Secrets

Bye bye blonde!

Ariel Winter bid farewell to her recent platinum tresses and said hello to some fiery red locks. The 23-year-old actress debuted her new 'do while leaving a salon in West Hollywood, Calif. on July 13.

Winter has rocked red hair before. After she wrapped up her role as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family last year, she dyed her strands a strawberry shade. She also went with a similar style in 2019, channeling the Little Mermaid and captioning a photo of her look with the words, "Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld."

In fact, Winter has played with a few different hair hues over the years, including black, brunette and pink.

"I've changed my hair so many times. I've really gone through some styles," she once told Allure. "I think it's important to experiment with your hair and your makeup and your look, because you never know what you like and don't like until you try it. I've always been down to try new hair colors, makeup styles, clothing styles. I'm pretty open to trying literally anything in the beauty sector."