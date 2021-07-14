Here's Your First Look at Hart to Heart, Kevin Hart's New Celebrity Talk Show

Kevin Hart is letting it all hang out.
The actor-comedian proved his charismatic hosting capabilities on E!'s Celebrity Game Face and now, Hart landed his very own talk show...with a twist.
"I know what you're thinking. You're like, 'Oh Kevin, it's just a talk show, no big deal.' Wrong, people!," Hart says with a smile in the just-released teaser for his Peacock Original series, Hart to Heart. "We're going to get to know one another. We drink wine, we're going to have a heart to heart."
The "unplanned, unscripted, unfiltered" talk show features Hart talking with his A-list pals over a glass of vintage wine for some truly unexpected candid conversations. Each guest will be announced on a weekly basis, starting with the three-episode premiere of Hart to Heart on Thursday, Aug. 5. From musicians to actors, each guest will "represent Kevin's range of interests and influences, and no topic is off-limits."
The hour-long episodes will take place "in the comfort of [Kevin's] virtual wine cellar" as the comedian "digs deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status," according to the official press statement.
"There's something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and Hart to Heart is about capturing that magic," host Hart stated. "I couldn't be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud's partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they've never seen them before; it's real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine."
Watch the cute teaser trailer above!
Hart to Heart is produced by LOL Studios in content partnership with Peacock. Hart will also appear in another LOL Studios-Peacock unscripted production, Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph and Todd Yasui serve as executive producers for Hart to Heart.
Hart to Heart premieres Thursday, Aug. 5 on Peacock.
