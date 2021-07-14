2021 EmmysKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Here's Your First Look at Hart to Heart, Kevin Hart's New Celebrity Talk Show

Comedian Kevin Hart invites his A-list pals for hour-long chats over a glass of vintage wine in hilarious new trailer for Peacock talk show Hart to Heart.

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 14, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVReality TVKevin HartPeacockNBCU
Watch: "Celebrity Game Face": See the Fun to Come!

Kevin Hart is letting it all hang out. 

The actor-comedian proved his charismatic hosting capabilities on E!'s Celebrity Game Face and now, Hart landed his very own talk show...with a twist.

"I know what you're thinking. You're like, 'Oh Kevin, it's just a talk show, no big deal.' Wrong, people!," Hart says with a smile in the just-released teaser for his Peacock Original series, Hart to Heart. "We're going to get to know one another. We drink wine, we're going to have a heart to heart." 

The "unplanned, unscripted, unfiltered" talk show features Hart talking with his A-list pals over a glass of vintage wine for some truly unexpected candid conversations. Each guest will be announced on a weekly basis, starting with the three-episode premiere of Hart to Heart on Thursday, Aug. 5. From musicians to actors, each guest will "represent Kevin's range of interests and influences, and no topic is off-limits." 

photos
Kevin Hart: Movie Star

The hour-long episodes will take place "in the comfort of [Kevin's] virtual wine cellar" as the comedian "digs deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status," according to the official press statement. 

Peacock

"There's something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and Hart to Heart is about capturing that magic," host Hart stated. "I couldn't be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud's partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they've never seen them before; it's real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine."

Trending Stories

1

Millie Bobby Brown's Team Addresses Hunter Ecimovic's "Offensive" Post

2

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on His Split From Olivia Wilde

3

Twitter is Calling Out the Royal Family After Prince William's Tweet

Watch the cute teaser trailer above!

Hart to Heart is produced by LOL Studios in content partnership with Peacock. Hart will also appear in another LOL Studios-Peacock unscripted production, Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. Hart, Jeff ClanaganCandice Wilson CherryThai Randolph and Todd Yasui serve as executive producers for Hart to Heart.

Hart to Heart premieres Thursday, Aug. 5 on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on His Split From Olivia Wilde

2

Millie Bobby Brown's Team Addresses Hunter Ecimovic's "Offensive" Post

3

Harry Styles Just Answered Your Burning Questions About His Next Tour

4

Twitter is Calling Out the Royal Family After Prince William's Tweet

5
Exclusive

Shayna Hubers' Former Cellmate Reveals Special Demand From Murderer

Latest News

Harry Styles Just Answered Your Burning Questions About His Next Tour

Exclusive

Carly and Harper Drive Each Other Nuts in iCarly Sneak Peek

Exclusive

Shayna Hubers' Former Cellmate Reveals Special Demand From Murderer

Exclusive

Joshua Jackson Reveals How Jodie Turner-Smith Helped Him Play a Killer

Exclusive

Why Brendan Hunt Isn't Intimidated by Ted Lasso's 20 Emmy Nods

How Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Divide & Conquer With Their Kids

The Real Story Behind Olivia Rodrigo’s White House Visit