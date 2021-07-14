Check Out the Cast of The Challenge Season 37—Including 2 Survivor Winners

Watch : Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is here.

Rejoice, The Challenge is returning Thursday, Aug. 11, and the hit MTV reality series is going bigger than ever for its 37th season, which is subtitled Spies, Lies and Allies. Seventeen veterans—reigning champion Chris "C.T." Tamburello is competing in his 19th season—will square off against seventeen rookies from around the world, including not one, but two Survivor champions and several Love Island alums. Of course, T.J. Lavin is back in action, serving as our trusted host, ready to laugh at any tumble and roast any quitter.

Here's MTV's official description for the upcoming season, which is basically going full Mission: Impossible on us:

"Set in the picturesque Mediterranean coast of Croatia, elite U.S. Agents join forces with an assortment of International Operatives, all armed with killer competitive instincts. With the assignment constantly evolving, these agents will be tested both mentally and physically to win their share of one million dollars in this epic new chapter of The Challenge spy games."