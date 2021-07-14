2021 EmmysKardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

This Fiancée Feels More Like a Sugar Mama in Cringe Love in Paradise: The Caribbean Preview

An alleged sugar mama tries to convince her younger fiancé to take her seriously in hilarious sneak peek at 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story.

Money can't buy love—but it can buy a new phone. 

And yes, technology seems to be at the heart of long-distance Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story couple Amber and Daniel's relationship. In the new 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, premiering on July 18, fans will be introduced to four couples who found love in tropical paradise.

Florida-based Amber first met Daniel while on vacation in Costa Rica three years ago. Now, she's ready to get married. The only hitch? Amber has been financially supporting Daniel and his whole family for the last year...plus paying for their extensive K-1 visa application. Amber fears that Daniel thinks of her more like a "mother" than his lover, given their large age difference. 

In a cringe-worthy, exclusive first look at the premiere episode, Daniel requests that Amber bring him a new cellphone when she visits. "You know, I don't make the money for a phone like that," Daniel pushes. 

Meet the Couples From 90 Day Fiancé Spin-Off Love in Paradise: The Caribbean

But Amber feels trapped. "It just kind of sucks because now I'm in a situation where I have to get you the phone in order to talk to you, just like last month I had to pay for the WiFi," Amber stresses. "If I don't do those things, there's no way for me to communicate with you."  

In a confessional, Daniel promises that he is "very grateful" for Amber's financial assistance. "But right now Amber is making a big deal and she's getting very upset and it's just for a phone," he adds. "When I make enough money, I will provide for us, like be the man of the house." 

Yet, Daniel hasn't even read over the K-1 visa paperwork that Amber sent him.

"I should have to tell you to check your email, Daniel," Amber sighs in frustration. "I just don't understand, you've had 11 months to do this." 

Daniel shrugs it off that Costa Ricans are "more relaxed" than Americans like Amber. 

"I'm just so tired of being your mom and not your fiancée," Amber sadly concludes.

Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story premieres Sunday, July 18 on Discovery+. 

