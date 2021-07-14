Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and Wife Nicole Break Up After 7 Years of Marriage

Watch : Babyface Looks Back on "Amazing" "DWTS" Experience

Sadly, it's the end of the road for Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds and wife Nicole Pantenburg.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2014 and share 12-year-old daughter Peyton, announced their split in a joint statement on Wednesday, July 14. Their star-studded nuptials counted Oprah Winfrey among the high-profile guests.

"After much thought and with great sadness, we have decided to end our marriage," the message read, per TMZ. "We continue to care and have respect for one another and share eternal love for our daughter and her well-being."

Their statement continued, "We ask for personal privacy for ourselves and our daughter as we navigate these new steps as a family."

Babyface, 62, is a prolific songwriter and music producer who gained fame in the 1990s due to producing such No. 1 hits as Whitney Houston's "I'm Your Baby Tonight," Boyz II Men's "End of the Road" and Madonna's "Take a Bow." In addition, the Grammy-winning producer has worked with such artists as Mariah Carey, TLC, Ariana Grande, Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.