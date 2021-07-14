Watch Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline as "Fugitives" in Explosive Outer Banks Season 2 Trailer

A year after the official word that fans would be getting a second season, Outer Banks is finally back with a new trailer—and let's just say some major action awaits.
As was teased last year, the story's next installment is set to unfold in the Bahamas since we left off with John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) being rescued by a fishing boat on its way to Nassau.
Well, judging by the newly released Netflix trailer, plenty of action is in store for them while they're wanted for murder and on the run. "We are fugitives in a foreign country," Sarah tells John B in the trailer. "Promise me you won't do anything stupid."
Ehhh, not likely. "I do stupid things all the time," he quips back, "without realizing it."
Meanwhile, the Pogues are on their own mission to get their treasure back and, according to the trailer, some curious keys look like they'll come in handy. All together now: Woogity woogity!
While piecing together all of the trailer's quick clips, Netflix's synopsis might help: "After their near-death escape, Season Two finds John B & Sarah on the run—and in over their heads—in the Bahamas. New friends also bring new foes as they're back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara, Pope, and JJ rapidly escalate at home. The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."
If the jam-packed trailer already has you hyped for the next season, the wait fortunately won't be too much longer. The second season is scheduled to hit your Netflix queue on July 30.
