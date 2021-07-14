Dwyane Wade Documented Daughter Kaavia’s Golf Lesson and the Footage Is Priceless

Kaavia James Union Wade is proving she's always giving it her best swing.
The 2-year-old toddler's dad—who is none other than NBA superstar Dwyane Wade—recently took to his Instagram Stories to share the adorable moments of his daughter's golf lesson. The result? Nothing short of precious.
We might even say that little Kaavia may have even found her calling.
The 39-year-old former shooting guard first shared a photo to his IG stories with the caption, "How it started." In the pic shared, his daughter is captured having the time of her life, while other kids are lined up and preparing for their lesson. (In the snaps following, Dwyane also makes sure to tag his wife and Kaavia's mom, Gabrielle Union, of course). The series of photos following the first pic show Kaavia giving it her all and getting the hang of her A-game—and even cheering herself on as she's putting.
But, alas all good things must come to an end.
As amazing as the start of the lesson was, it also made for an epic finish. Dwyane's last photo captured Kaavia laying on the ground of the golf course, while still holding her golf club, but obviously ready to go, with the caption, "How it ended."
Although she's a natural pro when it comes to the golf world, this isn't the only sport Kaavia has tackled this year alone. Back in March, the couple shared sweet videos of their little one while playing on the field at soccer practice. Gabrielle even joked that it was "time to buy some cleats!"
No matter the sport, it safe to say that Kaavia will always be an ace.