Prepare to Swoon Over the Sex and the City Reboot's Fiercest Fashion Statements

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

We couldn't help but wonder...how soon is too soon to channel the Sex and the City cast's latest fashion?

It's no secret that ever since HBO debuted the beloved show in 1998, people have been trying to emulate the style of Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic character. Fast forward to 2021, and the desire to dress like the one and only Carrie Bradshaw has only amplified with Sex and the City's rebooted series, And Just Like That.

Case in point? Just a few days ago, Sarah sent fans into a frenzy after sharing an image of her first day of filming with co-stars Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte).

Of course, the legendary group—minus Kim Cattrall who isn't returning to play Samantha for the reboot—looked as fabulous as ever walking the streets of New York City.

In the cast photo, Cynthia rocked a breezy gray plaid button-down and loose-fitted trousers. Sarah's outfit was equally eye-catching with her checkered high-waisted skirt, beige cardigan and strappy Mary Jane heels. As for Kristin? She donned an off-the-shoulder polka dot blouse (with a plunging neckline!) and a black pencil skirt.