HBO's Dark Comedy The White Lotus Might Have You Rethinking That Trip to Hawaii

Watch : Connie Britton's Funny Reaction to Not Watching "Dirty John"

HBO's newest limited series found unlikely inspiration in the coronavirus pandemic.

The White Lotus, which premiered Sunday, July 11 and features an all-star ensemble cast, details how a group of well-to-do people find their vacation ending with one person dead.

Director and writer Mike White told E! News at the show's red carpet premiere that the concept behind The White Lotus was born after exploring how being "cooped" up with your loved ones throughout the pandemic could take such an extreme toll. As he put it, "You're still with your family, you're still with the person you're married to and having to get along in this tight environment, I thought that would be something that people can relate to."

White said he set out to shine a light on the "cultural issues that everybody's talking about right now" through the lens of seven Hawaii-bound vacationers. Each character, whether it's Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya or Connie Britton's Nicole, is forced to reckon with their own privilege as stuck on an island together.