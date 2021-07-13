Revamp Your Space With Justina Blakeney's Jungalow x Opalhouse Collection at Target

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you go to Target with one thing on your list but walk out with a cart full of fun finds, you're not alone. As avid Target shoppers ourselves, we are pros at justifying a cart full of things from the retailer. Thanks to interior design guru Justina Blakeney's new Jungalow x Opalhouse collection at Target, we hit a new record by ending our last Target trip with multiple carts filled with colorful pillows, bedding, towels, lamps and more home décor.
The boho-inspired collection offers everything you need to make any space a colorful and inviting sanctuary. From rattan chairs and tables to tassel pillows and and pottery, there's something for every home's aesthetic and needs.
Below, we rounded up just a few of our favorite pieces from the collection to give you some shopping inspiration!
Embroidered Sun Lumbar Throw Pillow - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Dress up your bedscape, accent chair or sofa with this embroidered sun pillow.
Anza Caned Corner Bookshelf Brown - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Have an empty corner that could use some love? This 3-shelf bookshelf will make the perfect addition.
Scalloped Edge Quilt - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Available in cream, gold, teal and terracotta, this quilt is perfect for making your bed summer-ready as well as keeping you warm in the winter.
Solano Bed in a Bag Comforter & Sheets Set Geometric Print - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Layer this geometric comforter and sheet set to the scalloped edge quilt for added texture. Plus, it will compliment almost any color scheme you're looking to create in your room.
Linaria Fully Upholstered Velvet Accent Chair - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
There are no words that can accurately express how much we love this chair. It's the perfect accent chair for those of you who are going for a boho or mid-century modern vibe in your homes.
Euclid Fabric Sconce (Includes Light Bulb) Cream - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Can you believe this sophisticated sconce is only $55? We can't. It looks luxe and will help brighten any room.
Square Chunky Woven Stripe Decorative Throw Pillow Black/Cream - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Mix and match prints and textures with this pillow and the other styles included in the collection.
Tenella Round Rattan End Table Natural - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Whether you place this next to your couch or add two to both sides of your bed, this rattan end table will add a fun, tropical touch to any space.
Jacquard Bath Towel with Fringe - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Available in a few jewel-tone shades, these bath towels will make your bathroom feel like a luxurious and relaxing escape. Plus, the fringe detailing is everything!
Castilia Rattan Egg Chair Ivory - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
We're obsessed with this rattan egg chair! It's chic, comfortable and makes for one conversation-starting piece of furniture.
Sun Burst Cast Wall Mirror Brass - Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™
Liven up your walls with this gorgeous mirror! Put it in your bathroom, entryway, living room or really any space that needs something extra.
