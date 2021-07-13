2021 Emmys

The 2021 Emmy Nominations Are Officially Here
KardashiansTV ScoopLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage" as They Plan Future Together

Since taking their romance public earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "are in it for the long haul" and ready for the next step together, a source exclusively told E! News.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 13, 2021 8:40 PMTags
ExclusivesTravis BarkerKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouples
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to poosh their romance to the next level.

Although the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer recently went from longtime friends to something more, a source close to Kourtney exclusively tells E! News the couple has had serious discussions about their future together.

"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," the insider shares of their whirlwind relationship, which began late last year. "Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive."

The pair isn't "shy about talking about their future plans of being together," the source reveals, adding, "It's a special love and they want to celebrate that and enjoy it."

A second insider echoes similar sentiments, telling E! News that the Poosh founder and musician are so smitten over each other that they've even considered tying the knot.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

"Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage," the second source dishes. "It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved."

Simply put, "They are in it for the long haul."

"Everyone in the family adores Travis and their families mesh seamlessly," the source continues. "Kourtney is so close with Travis's kids now and vice versa. They have become a family unit together and it's special."

BENS / BACKGRID

It's clear Travis and Kourtney's families have given their stamp of approval. Whether enjoying lavish vacations or going on Disneyland trips together, they have all been inseparable in recent months.

Just last week, the 45-year-old rocker celebrated Penelope Disick's ninth birthday with an incredible drum set. "Happy Birthday Penelope!!!" Travis captioned his Instagram Stories on July 8.

Additionally, the 42-year-old star has bonded with Travis's family, especially his 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22. Earlier this month, the trio enjoyed a fun-filled girls' day.

At the time, a separate source close to the reality TV personality told E! News, "Kourtney has become very close with Travis' kids recently, especially when it comes to Alabama."

Trending Stories

1

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on His Split From Olivia Wilde

2

See Kim Kardashian Strip Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Business

3

Twitter is Calling Out the Royal Family After Prince William's Tweet

Instagram

Since going public with their relationship earlier this year, the couple hasn't been afraid to put their love on display.

Over the weekend, Travis and Kourtney were total knock-outs at the UFC 264 event on July 10. During their late-night Las Vegas outing, the lovebirds shared a steamy kiss, which was captured on the big screen for fans and audiences to see. They later posted a photo on Instagram Storie of themselves playing footsie as they watched the fight.

Relive Kourtney and Travis's heartwarming and NSFW moments here.

Trending Stories

1

See Kim Kardashian Strip Down to Support Kendall Jenner's Business

2

Jason Sudeikis Breaks Silence on His Split From Olivia Wilde

3

Twitter is Calling Out the Royal Family After Prince William's Tweet

4

Lindsey Shaw Apologizes After Backlash Over TikTok Dance Comments

5

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Cozy in New Photos

Latest News

Lea Michele Honors Cory Monteith on Eighth Anniversary of His Death

Exclusive

Even the Grown-ish Cast Doesn't Know How Yara Shahidi Does It

All the Details on the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Fashion

Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage" Already

Halsey Shares Rare Insight Into How “Stars Aligned” With Alev Aydin

Demi Lovato Reflects on “Huge Transition” of Coming Out as Non-Binary

You'll Bend & Snap Over These Unseen Legally Blonde Photos